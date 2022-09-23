Malaysia hopes to pass anti-tobacco law next Parliament session

Malaysia hopes to end ban smoking and vaping to those born after 2007 in what is being called a "generational endgame". PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Updated
Published
47 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he hopes the bill that seeks to ban smoking and vaping to those born after 2007 will receive the support of lawmakers when it is tabled at the next Parliament session in October.

The bill - dubbed a 'generational endgame' - was referred to a parliamentary select committee in August for further scrutiny amid criticism that some of its features would infringe on personal freedom.

The proposals related to manufacturing, distribution and storage have been amended, Mr Khairy said in a group interview on Friday.

"Those powers are restricted only to enforcement for distribution, manufacturing, and supply, and not related to smoking offences," he said.

"We have clarified that in the latest amendment. So, if you contravene the law, they cannot frisk you or take away your phone. We have a meeting next week with the committee and I hope to get it through."

Malaysian lawmakers last month delayed a vote on the bill and referred it to a select committee to examine and make recommendations for improvement.

The bill also bans those born after 2007 from buying, possessing or using tobacco and other related products even after they reach 18.

Shopkeepers and distributors will be prohibited from selling such products to anyone in the age group under the proposal. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Malaysia defers vote on landmark anti-smoking Bill following concerns
Malaysia may join New Zealand in effort to ban some tobacco sales

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top