Malaysia hopes Biden administration will have positive developments for Palestinians

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia is hoping the incoming Biden administration will lead to positive developments in terms of policies and the prospect of peace for Palestine, deputy foreign minister Kamarudin Jaffar said on Monday (Nov 9).

Datuk Kamarudin said his ministry will continue to monitor political developments in the United States, including what it would mean to the Palestine issue.

"We are putting high hopes that the change of administration in the United States ... would give a little hope for a slight change in the situation between Palestine and Israel.

"However, no matter what, we must continue our efforts to see the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, even under a new administration in the United States," he said in response to a question from Barisan Nasional (BN) Member of Parliament (MP) Ahmad Maslan in Parliament.

Datuk Seri Ahmad had asked the Foreign Ministry whether it expects better peace prospects in the Middle East and Palestine under President-Elect Joe Biden.

To the initial question, Mr Kamarudin said that whatever political developments that took place in the US, including any change in administration, Malaysia will continue to support the establishment of an independent Palestine through a two-state solution, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

"Malaysia understand the grouses of the Palestinians. ... We will continue to support all concrete and realistic efforts to find a solution for the Palestine-Israel conflict based on international laws and the United Nation's resolutions, via discussion with the parties involved," he said.

The Deputy Minister also said that Malaysia has taken note of the fact that several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, have normalised relations with Israel under the US-brokered agreement.

"Taking into consideration Malaysia's strategic interest in the Middle East and bilateral relations with those countries, the Malaysian government will continue to address the issue carefully.

"Any decision to establish diplomatic relations between any countries is their right as sovereign nations. In this matter, the Malaysian government practises a non-interference policy in the domestic matters of other nations.

"Based on this principle, it will not affect current relations between Malaysia and those countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel," he added.

Mr Kamarudin also noted that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had issued a strong statement stressing that there would be no normalisation of ties with Israel until the latter ends its occupation of Arab and Palestinian lands.

OIC secretary-general Youself Al-Othaimeen had said that the Palestinian cause is a core issue for the grouping.