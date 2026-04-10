Malaysia has enough fuel stocks till May; RON95 fuel subsidy to stay, says Anwar

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Regarding diesel, he confirmed that subsidies would continue to prevent further inflationary pressure.

- Malaysia has sufficient fuel stocks to meet domestic demand through April and May, despite the ongoing global energy volatility and regional maritime disruptions, says Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He provided the assurance, saying that the nation’s petroleum supply remains under control.

Speaking to reporters after performing prayers on April 10 in the capital, the Prime Minister said the Cabinet is conducting daily monitoring of the situation to ensure stability within the current economic climate.

“The fuel supply for April and May appears to be in a controlled state. Beyond this, there is enforcement in place to oversee the overall situation. The Cabinet monitors developments every day to ensure things are better managed given the present economic conditions,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the sustainability of fuel subsidies, the Prime Minister affirmed that the government intends to maintain the price of RON95 petrol for the time being.

He acknowledged that while global price surges have placed a significant financial burden on the treasury, the priority remains the welfare of the public.

“There have been questions about whether we can sustain RON95. Thus far, we are striving to defend the price of RON95. Although it is somewhat of a burden on the government in terms of financial pressure, I believe it is important that we reduce the burden on the people.

“In return, we ask for cooperation to avoid excessive consumption. Every individual has a responsibility to help save the national economy,” he said.

Regarding diesel, he confirmed that subsidies would continue to prevent further inflationary pressure.

He said while some sectors have expressed concern over rising costs, targeted assistance is already being provided to farmers, smallholders and fishermen.

Other affected sectors are currently being reviewed by relevant ministries to mitigate the impact of price adjustments.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, for the state’s proactive stance on the energy crisis.

“I would like to thank the Sultan of Selangor because the sermon (khutbah) in Selangor clarified the nature of this energy crisis and requested that solat hajat (special prayers) be performed so that our efforts and prayers may continue,” he added. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK