Malaysia govt to keep medical supply prices stable amid global uncertainties, says PM Anwar

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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the Health Ministry will closely monitor any stock supply chain or pricing challenges.

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s medical supply chain remains stable despite global supply disruptions, with the government continuing to monitor and ensure targeted aid for smallholders and vulnerable groups, said Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

On safeguarding public health, Datuk Seri Anwar said that the Health Ministry will closely monitor any stock supply chain or pricing challenges to ensure the public is not impacted.

“Whatever challenges may arise, the government will continue to work hard, act with compassion, and ensure the well-being of the people remains the nation’s top priority,” he said in a statement on social media on May 25.

Meanwhile, Mr Anwar added that smallholders and vulnerable groups will continue receiving targeted aid under the Budi Agri-Commodity initiative despite pressure from global supply chain disruptions and broader economic uncertainty.

He said the National Economic Action Council meeting on M ay 25 heard key presentations from the Health and the Plantation and Commodities ministries on efforts to address the increasingly pressing global supply chain crisis.

“The government understands the people’s concerns as they face rising cost pressures and uncertainties in the global economy.

“In view of this, the government has agreed to continue the targeted Budi Madani initiative through Budi Agri-Commodity to support smallholders, industry players and vulnerable groups who form the backbone of the nation’s economy,” said Mr Anwar. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK