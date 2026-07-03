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Malaysia govt coup plot probe: Wife of ex-finance minister Zainuddin believed to be in Europe

On Feb 28, Na’imah Abdul Khalid dismissed claims of a plot to topple the government as “false, preposterous and even laughable”.

- Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, the widow of former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, and her children are believed to be in Europe as police seek to locate them as part of an ongoing investigation, says the home minister.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that police have opened an investigation paper on a report lodged under Section 124B of the Penal Code, involving activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy.

“At this stage, the police are actively working to determine the whereabouts of Na’imah Abdul Khalid, and her children to assist in completing the ongoing investigation,” he said in a parliamentary written reply to Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong).

“Based on intelligence gathered and preliminary checks by the authorities, it is believed the individuals concerned are overseas, (most likely) in Europe,” he added.

Lim had asked the Home Ministry to state whether the family members of the late Tun Daim are being sought by the police, where they are believed to be at present, and what efforts the government is taking to bring them back to Malaysia.

Saifuddin Nasution said the Royal Malaysia Police, through its International Relations Division and the National Central Bureau (NCB)/Interpol Kuala Lumpur, is working closely to determine the family’s exact location.

“The Home Ministry wishes to emphasise that all actions taken by the police are carried out in accordance with the rule of law, without prejudice or selective agendas, and are undertaken to ensure that the country’s security and legal order are safeguarded at all times,” he added.

On Feb 28, Na’imah rubbished claims that there was a plot to topple the government, dismissing them as “false, preposterous and even laughable”.

It was reported the day before that a local “influential individual” was allegedly ­working together with an international media agency in a bid to topple the ­government and sabotage ­national stability.

A prominent family was said to be behind the alleged plot, according to a police report lodged at the Brickfields station. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK