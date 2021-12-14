Malaysia gives conditional okay for use of Covid-19 treatment from Regeneron-Roche

Medical workers at the Covid-19 testing centre in Kuala Lumpur Hospital, on Feb 16, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's health ministry said on Tuesday (Dec 14) it has given conditional approval for the use of the single-dose antibody cocktail Ronapreve, developed by Regeneron and Roche, to treat Covid-19.

It has also approved a request from Merck & Co for a clinical trial import licence for its Covid-19 pill Molnupiravir, to be used as part of studies being conducted in Malaysia, the ministry said in a statement.

"Ronapreve is indicated for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older and weighing at least 40kg who do not require supplemental oxygen for Covid-19 and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe Covid-19," says Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in the statement.

He said the decision on using the drug was made at the 37th Drug Control Authority meeting on Monday.

