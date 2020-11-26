Malaysia gets tough on employee housing after surge in infections

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia will enforce the minimum housing standards for migrant workers from today, Senior Minister (defence cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said yesterday.

His comments followed a surge of infections in Selangor dormitories and factories run by the world's largest producer of rubber gloves Top Glove, which pushed Malaysia to report record daily infections on Tuesday. Total new cases dropped to 970 yesterday from 2,188 the previous day.

"There is one factory in our country that has received fairly poor comments from international bodies for placing workers in crowded conditions," Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri told reporters at his regular Covid-19 briefings, as quoted by Malaysiakini news site. "So, this Act will provide for more comfortable conditions for the workers[…]."

He did not name the company or the international bodies concerned.

He said that employers who fail to provide proper housing can face stiff penalties of up to RM50,000 (S$16,400) per worker under the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990.

Mr Ismail Sabri said the enforcement action by the Human Resources Ministry on "every employer" will begin today.

Malaysia has two million foreign labourers working legally in the country, and more than two million others who are undocumented migrants.

Apart from manufacturing plants, foreign labour is found in palm plantations and at construction sites. They also work in other blue-collar jobs such as office cleaners, restaurant helpers and as maids in homes.

[/…]The Teratai cluster around Top Glove's facilities in the town of Meru got its name from Jalan Teratai where the company's 28 factories and dormitories are located.

The Teratai cluster first emerged on Nov 7 and now has more than 4,000 cases, with some 80 per cent of these involving foreign workers.

Malaysia's National Security Council, which coordinates work on tamping down Covid-19, on Monday decided that Top Glove must close its facilities in stages for health checks and disinfection.

Said Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan: "We are not merely sending a team to check on the conditions at Top Glove. It will be the entire Labour Department.

"We will complete everything within a week and will put everything in black and white."

He added, as quoted by The Star daily: "This is a matter of life and death of vulnerable workers, which must be contained now itself - no two ways about it."

Datuk Seri Saravanan, who had visited Top Glove's plant several days earlier with Labour Department officers, said the workers' housing conditions were deplorable.

"I have visited the hostels and the conditions are terrible. My officers were ordered to go in full force as this is a big, vulnerable migrant workers colony.

"If we don't act, this cluster might get out of control," Mr Saravanan said.

In photos and video clips provided by the minister, the hostels look overcrowded and unsanitary, The Star reported.

In July, two Top Glove subsidiaries were slapped with an import ban by the US Customs and Border Protection over allegations of forced labour.

In its reply on Oct 24, Top Glove said it has resolved issues highlighted by the US Department of Labour.

Malaysian residents around the Top Glove facilities said they are scared to leave their homes due to the high number of cases.

Said Mrs S. Ganeswary, a mother of two: "I take every precaution possible like wearing a mask and washing my hands regularly, but there is still the nagging feeling that I too can get infected."