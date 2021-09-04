Malaysia gears up for endemic phase of Covid-19

A fortnight into Malaysia's new administration, a tonal shift in its Covid-19 response is perceptible, as the country's new Prime Minister and Health Minister prepare its people for an "endemic" phase of Covid-19, in which Malaysians will have to live with the virus and exercise self-responsibility.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has spent his first two weeks of premiership stressing the fact that viral mutations mean Covid-19 will be around even with a high vaccination rate.

On Wednesday, newly minted Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin wasted no time in outlining the need for long-term plans to manage Covid-19, after a year of repeated lockdowns that battered the economy.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin had hoped to achieve herd immunity with Malaysia's vaccination programme, something which experts say is no longer possible due to breakthrough infections among those vaccinated and the mutating nature of the virus.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin had previously earmarked a reopening of the economy by end-October.

Datuk Seri Ismail and Mr Khairy have stuck to the timeline, but also warn that the virus will now be endemic and that hospitalisations, and not necessarily daily case numbers, should be the country's barometer moving forward.

Mr Khairy was regularly cited as among the better-performing ministers during the previous administration. He served as the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister and led Malaysia's vaccination programme, which has one of the highest rates in the world.

Now, as Health Minister, he has been tasked with both the healthcare response and vaccinations.

Days into the job, he has painted a future where regular testing is required, the mask mandate is indefinitely extended, and home quarantines are a norm.

"We need to accept that even when we bring this pandemic under control, there will be a time when Covid-19 will become endemic... We must take steps to live with the virus," Mr Khairy said in his first press conference as Health Minister on Wednesday.

He promised more data transparency, and within a day, the Ministry of Health (MOH) published the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy rate by state, in a bid to use this as a barometer to measure the severity of the virus' impact.

His remarks were immediately echoed by Mr Ismail.

"MOH has been tasked to present a new strategy for pandemic and endemic, apart from just compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs)," Mr Ismail said in a statement.

Mr Khairy promised broader, easy-to-follow health protocols after Mr Muhyiddin's administration received flak for having too many SOPs and not communicating them to the public in an effective manner.

Health experts said that the move is timely and the shift in messaging would be quickly absorbed by the people.

"The changes are in line with recent scientific evidence that concludes herd immunity is impossible... The public would have no issue understanding the situation," said Universiti Putra Malaysia epidemiologist Malina Osman.

Malaysian Public Health Physicians Association president Zainal Ariffin Omar told The Straits Times that experts had suggested moving to a mitigation phase earlier.

"Herd immunity is not applicable to Covid-19. We should aim for higher and total protection," Dr Zainal said, as he emphasised the need for people to be ready, well informed and fully vaccinated.

Malaysia recorded 19,378 new infections yesterday. Infections are plateauing in highly vaccinated regions such as Klang Valley and increasing exponentially in less vaccinated states.

The ICU usage for Covid-19 patients currently stands at 90 per cent. Some 85.1 per cent of Malaysian adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 65.1 per cent have been fully vaccinated.