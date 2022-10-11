Malaysia general election: Possible poll dates

Local media have reported that the election could be held as soon as Nov 5.
SINGAPORE - Malaysians will likely head to the polls in November, following the dissolution of Parliament on Monday.

The exact date will be set by the Election Commission, which is expected to meet this week to decide the matter.

Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, has urged the commission to hold polls as soon as possible, given that the annual monsoon rains that cause widespread flooding usually begin in mid-November and continue until March.

Local media have reported that the election could be held as soon as Nov 5, while other dates that have been flagged are Nov 12 and Nov 19.

For the last election in 2018, Parliament was dissolved on April 6 and four days later, the Election Commission announced the dates for nomination and election day. Polls were held on May 9, after 11 days of campaigning.

Applying a similar timeline to this year's election, the commission could announce the nomination and election dates by this Friday. And nomination day could be set on Nov 1, with polls scheduled for Nov 12.

Under Malaysia's Constitution, the general election must be held within 60 days of Parliament's dissolution.

