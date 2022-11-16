Malaysia GE2022: Overseas Malaysians find ways to ensure ballots reach Malaysia on time

JOHOR BAHRU - Malaysians abroad are pooling resources to ensure their ballots reach the country on time, with one couple deciding to make the drive across the Causeway themselves.

Housewife Joanna Tan Sue Mae, 53, said she and her husband got their ballots on Monday but were worried they would not be able to send them back on time.

“I decided to come back to Malaysia to post our postal votes on Tuesday,” she said, adding that the postal registration process was easy.

“In March, we registered as postal voters and voted in the Johor state elections. At that time, the border was still closed and volunteers helped collect and send our ballots back to Johor,” she said.

Ms Tan and her husband, Tan Chee Yan, 54, are voters in the Tebrau parliamentary constituency.

There are more than 4,000 people registered as postal voters in Singapore.

Commercial insurance broker Foo Chia Ming, 37, said he had been worried about missing out on the vote after registering as a postal voter.

“There are many stories about people getting their ballots late. However, everything went smoothly and I received mine on Sunday.

“On Monday, I sent it to a group of volunteers in Singapore for it to be delivered to Malaysia,” said Mr Foo, who voted for the Damak state seat and Jerantut parliamentary seat in Pahang.

“In 2018, my brother and I drove back to Pahang to cast our votes. This time, I opted for postal voting instead,” he said, adding that his brother would be making his way home.

Business development executive Farrah Diyana Mohammad Ali, 34, who has been working in Singapore for about 10 years, is a volunteer who has been helping Malaysians in Singapore to send their ballots home.