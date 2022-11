KUALA LUMPUR - It won just 13 seats in the watershed 2018 polls which saw Umno lose power for the first time in Malaysia’s six-decade history, but since then Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has managed to lead a government, topple it by defecting, and form another government, all in the space of just 22 months.

This was due to waves of defecting MPs that joined it from rival parties Umno and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), nearly tripling its representation in Parliament.