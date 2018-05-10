Malaysia GE: Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin congratulates Pakatan Harapan on election victory, calls for a smooth transfer of power

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin penned a heartfelt post on his personal Instagram page on Thursday (May 10), congratulating the Pakatan Harapan coalition on its victory in Malaysia's 14th general election.

"I love my country. And I have had the honour of serving my country. And it is because of my abiding love for Malaysia that I also respect the will of our people.

Related Story Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

"To those that still support us, I am sorry we let you down. To those that did not, I respect your decision. We tried our best. But our best was simply not good enough," he said.

Khairy also called for a smooth transition of power.

"Our country can only survive if we observe a smooth and orderly transfer of power. For without the rule of law, we are a nation bereft of justice and fair play," he said.

Khairy, who will now be an Opposition MP, said that he would strive to keep the ruling government in check.

"I will hold you accountable on behalf of our people as a member of the Opposition. Just as you did previously.

Related Story Malaysia election: Results at a glance

"Let us show the world that Malaysia can reunite after all that has been said and done. For all of us to build a better tomorrow," he said.