Malaysia GE: PM Najib turns around joke of him carrying opposition flags

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has seen the funny side of an election billboard that was modified to show him carrying opposition party flags.

The original Barisan Nasional (BN) billboard carried a picture of the Premier with his hands held open.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) flags were later stuck over his hands on the picture so it looked like he was cheering on the opposition. A flag of opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) was also posted behind the billboard.

Mr Najib gamely retweeted Hasrul Rizwan's post of the billboard, and turned the joke into a jibe at the opposition.

"In a war, if your flag is in enemy hands it means you have lost," he posted on Twitter on Tuesday (May 1).

He then urged everyone to vote for his ruling coalition BN at Malaysia's election on May 9.