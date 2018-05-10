Malaysia GE: Pakatan Harapan to tell King to appoint me PM, says Mahathir

PETALING JAYA, SELANGOR - Pakatan Harapan (PH) ha​s asked the King to swear in their leader Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister by Thursday evening (May 10)​.

At a press conference, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, 92, said he had the support of 135 MPs, far surpassing the 112 needed for simple majority.

Pakatan Harapan​, he said,​ had won a clear majority and is entitled to form the government​, and hopes this will be done "by 5pm today"​.

​His remarks come fast on the heels of outgoing Prime Minister Najib Razak saying ​an hour earlier that ​he accepted "the will of the people" but stopping short of admitting defeat.

Dr Mahathir told the conference that all four parties in the coalition have "written to the King asking for a ceremony to swear in the seventh Prime Minister to take place now".

He said allies such as former Umno vice-president Shafie Apdal's Warisan in Sabah have "all signed the same declaration that they support" him as the new premier.

The Palace has said that a new premier will not be taking an oath of office on Thursday, despite PH achieving simple majority after Wednesday's shocking defeat of the Barisan Nasional (BN), ending the Umno-led pact's six decades in power.

But Dr Mahathir refused to be drawn into his relationship with Sultan Muhammad V, merely saying "I don't know about not liking me. I have the support of the majority of Members of Parliament".

The former PM also said there has been a delay due to lack of understanding of the Constitution. ​

A source close to the Palace told The Straits Times that Parti Keadlian Rakyat (PKR) president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was given an audience with the King early Thursday morning while Dr Mahathir was making a public announcement that PH had won.

"That was why she was not at the press conference. The Palace would prefer not to hold a swearing-in this week but of course Dr Mahathir has expressed his desire to do it as soon as possible, if not today, then tomorrow," said the source.

It is unclear what was discussed between Datuk Seri Wan Azizah and the Agong, but with PH planning to free her husband and iconic opposition figure Anwar Ibrahim from a controversial sodomy conviction to become prime minister, Sultan Muhammad V's pardon will be required.