Malaysia GE: Chief Secretary to the Govt declares nationwide public holidays on May 10 and 11

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa has declared nationwide public holidays on Thursday (May 10) and Friday.

"For states that observe Friday and Saturday as their weekend, Sunday, May 13 will be the replacement public holiday," said Ali Hamsa in a statement on Thursday.

The public holiday declaration was made in accordance to Section 8 of the Holidays Act 1951 that covers peninsular Malaysia and Labuan.

For Sabah and Sarawak, the state governments have declared the public holidays in accordance with the Holiday Ordinance.