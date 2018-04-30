Malaysia GE campaign gets into high gear

Candidates for Malaysia's most keenly contested general election fanned out to coffee shops and community events in their constituencies yesterday, in a bid to shake as many hands and win as many hearts as they can ahead of the May 9 polls.

Prime Minister Najib Razak, who heads the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, spent most of the day in his Pekan seat of 42 years before flying to Sandakan in the hot state of Sabah, where he will canvass for BN.

Former premier Mahathir Mohamad, who heads opposition pact Pakatan Harapan, also spent the day in Langkawi, Kedah, and is set to campaign in Terengganu today.

Both will have packed schedules traversing the country of 32 million over the remaining nine days of the campaign to convince voters - in Datuk Seri Najib's case, that BN remains the best choice to govern the country, and in Tun Dr Mahathir's case, that it is time to unseat BN.

RELATED ARTICLES