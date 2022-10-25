Malaysia GE: Be ready for returning Malaysians at border, say voters

JOHOR BARU: Malaysians working in Singapore are hoping that enforcement agencies, especially the immigration department, are ready to manage the large crowds expected to return home for the general election.

They said they are prepared to put up with the traffic congestion to return for the polls but they hoped that the agencies could deploy more officers to ease the situation.

Technician Mohd Fauzan Hafizi, 33, said there should not be any unmanned immigration counters on the Malaysian side of the checkpoint on the days leading up to polling day and on the day itself.

“Since polling day falls on a Saturday, commuters making their way to Johor that week will also include the usual weekend crowd of Singaporeans going to Johor Baru for a visit. It is very important for the immigration and police to make early preparations to monitor and manage the situation,” he said.

He believed that most Malaysians would make their way home after work on Nov 18, which is a Friday, the day before polling.

“Maybe some will take a longer leave but I think most people will opt to travel back that Friday. I will be doing so, too,” he added.

Research coordinator Doris Lim, 27, said she was looking forward to returning home to Pontian to cast her vote for the first time.

“There is expected heavy traffic that week but it is not a problem for me as I am already used to it. I make my way back home every weekend, so I have been going through the congestion almost every week,” she said. “I really look forward to casting my vote as this will be the first time I get to do so.”

She had wanted to vote during the Johor state election in March. “Unfortunately, I got Covid-19 just days before the election,” she said.

Technician M. Jevetha, 29, said she was planning to travel back to Perak a few days before polling day.

“I will cross the border maybe two days before the elections so that I do not have to rush. This will also be a good opportunity for me to spend time with my family back home,” she said. “I hope to have a smooth journey and not get stuck in hours-long traffic. Since I am crossing the border on a weekday, I hope that I could avoid the heavy traffic.”