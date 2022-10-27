Malaysia GE: Anwar, making Perak electoral foray, says encouraged by turnout in walkabout

TAMBUN - Malaysia’s opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim said he had been worried about making an electoral foray in Perak state, but was encouraged by the strong turnout at his Thursday events in his maiden visit to Tambun ward as a prospective candidate for opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He is leaving his Negeri Sembilan parliamentary seat as PH is making Perak its “frontline state” that it wants to capture in the Nov 19 polls.

Perak is only one of three of the 13 Malaysian states that will hold simultaneous parliamentary and state-assembly elections, the other two being Pahang and Perlis.

Candidate nominations for the general election will be held on Nov 5.

“When I decided to contest Tambun, I was thinking whether can (win) or not,” he said, as quoted by Malay Mail online news. “But after seeing the crowd today, who attended this programme despite hot weather and workday, I’m confident this time.”

His main rival is expected to be the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Tambun ward, Ahmad Faizal Azumu, a former PH member who is now a leader of rival Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal won the seat on a PH ticket in 2018 in a three-cornered fight.

For this general election (GE), the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition led by Umno is also expected to field a candidate in the constituency.

At his first event in the ward on Thursday, Datuk Seri Anwar asked the crowd numbering some 500 people what they thought of his chances in the 15th general election.

The crowd replied loudly, “Can win” in Malay, the news site reported.

The battle for Tambun is critical for Mr Anwar, 75, as he has been named by PH as its prime minister candidate should they win federal power in the GE.

BN’s communications director Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said on Wednesday that Perakians have the opportunity to end Mr Anwar’s political career and prove he is not a national asset as claimed by PH.

“Let Tambun be proof of Anwar’s loss of influence,” he said in a Facebook post. “We are confident that the three-cornered competition will give an advantage to the Barisan candidate”.