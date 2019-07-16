Malaysia gay sex video: Police investigating state assemblyman's involvement

KAJANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian police is widening its investigation net in connection with the viral sex videos implicating a minister, including the possible involvement of a state assemblyman, said police chief Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

When asked on the possibility that the five others arrested with Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz were connected to a state assemblyman, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) said police were investigating the angle.

"We are investigating that possibility along with other aspects.

"We will explore all angles, including the mastermind behind the recording and spread of the video," he told a press conference after presenting the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara at the General Operations Force base in Semenyih here on Tuesday (July 16).

Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid said action would be taken against those identified as being involved in the case.

"The process is still ongoing," he said.

According to the IGP, the police were taking their time in thoroughly investigating the case to ensure that justice was served and no innocent persons were punished.

"We have sent the investigation papers a few times to the Attorney General's Chambers but they have sent it back with instructions to investigate further and collect more evidence.

"This is a complicated case as it involves elected representatives and politicians, so allow us time to properly investigate it," he said.

On Haziq and the five other people arrested on Sunday night, Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid said the police were in the midst of questioning them.

"Whether there will be more arrests will depend on the course of the investigation," he added.

Meanwhile, police have received a report from CyberSecurity Malaysia on the identity of the two men in the sex video.

CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed said they had received the report but did not reveal its contents.

"We are going to discuss the matter with the Attorney Generals Chambers.

"It is for the courts to decide who is captured in the video," he told reporters after launching a vehicle theft prevention campaign at a shopping mall in Brickfields here on Tuesday.

He said the six men arrested by police in connection with the video had been remanded for six days to help with further investigations.