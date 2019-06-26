Malaysia gay sex video: New video uploaded on YouTube, 'full version' appears on porn site

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A new video clip showing former minister's aide Haziq Aziz and a man resembling Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali has appeared on YouTube, while a full version over nine minutes has been uploaded to a pornography site.

As with earlier clips, the YouTube video, which may be removed for violating the video file-sharing site's community standards, shows two naked men in bed facing a television set playing a news broadcast.

Mr Haziq, who has confessed to being one of the men in earlier videos, is seen getting up from bed, while the second man - whom Mr Haziq has alleged is Mr Azmin - uses his cellphone. A couple of flashes emanate from the device's screen, akin to flashes when pictures are taken.

Mr Haziq is then seen walking across the room after donning a bathrobe.

The video, titled "No way", was uploaded late Tuesday (June 25) night.

Meanwhile, a video over nine minutes was also uploaded to a pornography site. This video, titled "Scandal Azmin Ali Full", appears to be the full version of various clips that have gone viral over the last few weeks.

While the pornography site in question is blocked in Malaysia, there are ways to circumvent these controls, including using a virtual private network (VPN) or by changing the setting on a person's browser to use the Google DNS feature as the default.

Mr Haziq, the Santubong PKR Youth chief, has been hit with a show-cause letter by his party. He has also been sacked as senior private secretary to the Deputy Primary Industries Minister.

He claimed the incident happened at a hotel on May 11 during the Sandakan by-election campaign.

Mr Azmin has denied any involvement in the sex video and called it a nefarious plot to destroy his political career.

The police are investigating the matter.