Malaysia gay sex video: Haziq dares Minister Azmin to sue him

LANGKAWI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Mr Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz has dared Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to take legal action against him if the Economic Affairs Minister is confident of his own innocence.

Mr Haziq, the Santubong Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Youth chief who caused uproar with his confession that he was the man in the sex video with Mr Azmin, also challenged the minister to lodge a police report against him.

"He should do it himself. Let's have the entire evidence and details in the open," Mr Haziq said.

To emphasise his point, Mr Haziq spoke of how the police had recorded a statement from Mr Azmin while his political secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham had made a police report.

Mr Azmin, who is PKR deputy president, has brushed aside the sex video and called it a nefarious plot to destroy his political career.

However, Mr Haziq reiterated in an interview in Langkawi on Saturday (June 22) that it was he and Mr Azmin in the video clips of two men having sex.

The videos, which surfaced via WhatsApp on June 11, rocked Malaysia and generated countless headlines.

Mr Haziq, who was the senior private secretary to the Deputy Primary Industries Minister, has since been sacked from the post.

He stood by his words again on Saturday.

"I am not a liar. I want the matter to be brought open in the court so that Malaysians can see for themselves the evidence. Malaysians would then be able to see who's telling the truth," said Mr Haziq, who is a lawyer.

He said that Mr Azmin had made wrongful accusations against him.

"In fact, I am a victim of the situation. If I am defaming him, he has all the right to sue me in a court of law," he said.

"Initially I did not have anything against Azmin as I thought we were both victims in the case. I got upset when Hilman tried to silence me and Azmin accused me of being planted by Umno and Barisan Nasional," Mr Haziq said.

"I never said anything bad about Azmin. He should lodge a police report and sue me if I am defaming him."

Mr Haziq also appealed to the police to wrap up the case as soon as possible.

"The police took my second statement for four hours, 9pm and 1am on Thursday. I had to explain to them from A to Z on what happened as they said there was a gap so I had to give more details in my story," he said.

The interview with Mr Haziq was held in Langkawi as he said he wanted to have "a weekend getaway to calm my mind since I can't travel overseas yet. That is why I chose Langkawi"," he said.

Mr Haziq, who appeared calm throughout the interview, said he wanted the truth to be out as "I don't want to be in hiding forever".