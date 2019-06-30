Malaysia gay sex video: Haziq asks Mahathir to 'be fair'

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz has urged Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be fair in his treatment of the sex video scandal allegedly involving a Cabinet minister in an open letter on his social media page.

Mr Haziq, who had publicly confessed to being one of the two men in a sex video, started by saying that he had been a made a "black sheep" over the scandal.

"The explicit video that has been recorded was an act of treachery and I have been made a black sheep (scapegoat).

"Are Malaysians so narrow minded (cetek) as to think that I would destroy my future and that of my family?" he posted on Facebook on Saturday (June 29), adding that many Malaysians have condemned him over the scandal.

He, however, asked Malaysians for forgiveness, adding that he was a victim in the scandal.

Mr Haziq then urged Dr Mahathir to re-evaluate his stand on the sex scandal, which allegedly involved Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

"I hope that Dr Mahathir would be fair in this matter, as my family and I are not rich and it is difficult for us to face the future," he added.

He urged the Prime Minister to do what was best for the country.

On June 12, Mr Haziq had confessed to being one of the men in the video and claimed that the other was Datuk Seri Azmin.

Mr Azmin has since denied any involvement in the sex video, dismissing it as a "nefarious" plot to destroy his political career.