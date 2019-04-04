Malaysia Federal Court hears appeals from Najib's legal team

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak's legal team went back to court on Thursday (April 4) with three appeals relating to a former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) subsidiary, SRC International.

Najib pleaded not guilty on Wednesday (April 3) to seven charges at the start of his much-anticipated trial linked to the alleged plundering of state fund 1MDB in a financial scandal that shocked the world.

He is accused of receiving RM42 million (S$14 million) by giving a government guarantee for a RM4 billion loan taken up by SRC International - a firm set up as a coal supply business.

The sum is a fraction of the US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) investigators allege made its way into his personal bank accounts. Najib has consistently denied wrongdoing and says the charges against him are politically motivated.

The SRC trial, which started on Wednesday, is the first of four trials faced by Najib, who faces a total of 42 charges of corruption and money laundering in relation to SRC International.

The SRC trial resumes on April 15.

His lawyer Shafee Abdullah appealed at Malaysia's federal court on Thursday to have a gag order that would prevent the media and public from discussing the case, to request additional documents, and on the attorney-general's move to withdraw a certificate transferring seven charges from Sessions Court to High Court.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin in February, but appeals filed by Najib's defence team over procedural matters postponed the case a few times.

Lawyer Shafee even managed to get the appeal hearing pushed back after he pleaded that his pet dog had injured his arm.

The appeals have been criticised by the public as a gimmick to delay the trial.

On April 15, the cases relating to SRC International and 1MDB are expected to be heard.

The presiding judge for Najib's separate 1MDB case - where he faces 21 counts for money laundering and four counts of abuse of power involving sum of RM2.28 billion - has said the trial could make way for the SRC International case.

The 1MDB case may end up being moved to early May, pending the court fixing new dates.

Najib also has court dates in July involving RM6.6 billion for criminal breach of trust alongside former treasury secretary-general Irwan Serigar.