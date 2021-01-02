Malaysia extends recovery movement control order

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia has extended its restrictions under the recovery phase of the movement control order (MCO) until March 31, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

He said the Health Ministry conducted risk assessments and found that cases were still increasing significantly.

"The government agreed to extend the recovery MCO nationwide except for Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Sabah as well as other localities placed under conditional or enhanced MCO," he said.

The minister also said a few workers' hostels in Johor - the Kejora Juara hostel in Muar and the Westlite 1 and 2 hostels in Senai - have been placed under an enhanced MCO from today until Jan 15.

The Health Ministry yesterday identified three new Covid-19 clusters in the country, including in Selangor, Johor and Penang.

Malaysia recorded 2,068 more Covid-19 infections on New Year's Day, taking the country's total confirmed cases to 115,078.

Three people also died from the coronavirus, raising Malaysia's Covid-19 death toll to 474 cases.

Malaysia is in the midst of a third wave of infection which began in late September last year, sparked by the Sabah state legislative elections. Many of those who travelled to the east Malaysian state to campaign or vote returned to the peninsula and spread the virus.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK