Malaysia extends detention of doc over fake vaccine certs

MARANG (Terengganu) • The Malaysian authorities have extended by two days the detention of a Terengganu doctor said to have issued fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

He allegedly sold them at between RM400 and RM600 (S$129 and S$193) each to people who wished to get the passes without being vaccinated, Bernama news agency reported yesterday. A vaccination certificate must be produced before a person is allowed into malls, cinemas and most shops.

Preliminary investigations found that 1,900 people, including those residing outside Terengganu, had gone to the private clinic operated by the doctor for vaccination purposes since September last year, New Straits Times (NST) daily reported yesterday.

But Terengganu police chief Rohaimi Md Isa said it was unclear if all had bought fake certificates. Magistrate Engku Nurul Ain Engku Muda at the Marang court in Terengganu extended the doctor's three-day remand order, supposed to end yesterday, till tomorrow.

The doctor, who was not named in media reports, was arrested at the clinic last Saturday. More than 100 fake vaccination appointment cards, a laptop and telephone were seized, NST said.

Malaysia has a small group of anti-vaccination and vaccine-sceptic activists who have made their views widely known on social media.

The Health Ministry's CovidNow website said 78.6 per cent of Malaysia's population have been fully vaccinated, while 24.6 per cent have received booster shots. Of the adults who are 18 years old and above, the full vaccination rate was 97.8 per cent, and 34.3 per cent have had booster shots.

The Malaysian Medical Association called for action against those responsible for fake vaccination certificates.