Malaysia expects Covid-19 cases to fall in coming weeks

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's daily Covid-19 cases are expected to stabilise and decrease in the coming weeks as movement controls are better enforced and vaccinations increase, said health chief Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Daily cases have averaged nearly 7,800 over the past week, reaching a record high of 9,353 cases on Saturday. The number of new cases eased slightly yesterday to 9,105, with another 91 deaths recorded.

Tan Sri Noor Hisham said the spike in new cases over the last few days was due to more targeted screenings being implemented, especially in the commercial hubs of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, which are currently under the enhanced movement control order.

"The Ministry of Health had expected that with the lockdown in the Klang Valley areas, the daily cases would increase due to the implementation of targeted and community screenings," said Dr Noor Hisham on Saturday night during a programme on Bernama TV, the national news agency.

"However, I am confident that with better movement control methods, we will see a more stable total number of cases as well as a drop within a week or two. At the same time, the vaccination process must be expedited," he added.

The country has been administering more than 300,000 vaccine jabs daily since July 5. Over 22 per cent of those eligible have received at least one dose, while 9.75 per cent have been fully inoculated as at last Thursday.

Dr Noor Hisham said that based on experience and lessons learnt from previous waves of infections, the country needs to be more cautious and not rush to open economic sectors that could trigger a fresh surge in cases.

Compliance and enforcement of health protocols need to be enhanced, he said, especially to curb workplace transmissions.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Health Ministry is doing its best to increase capacity at hospitals, several of which were reported to be overrun with Covid-19 patients.

He said that the focus is on accommodating seriously ill patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), classified as category four and five patients.

"The problem we face is that the category four and category five patients take a long time to be treated in the ICU - between two and five weeks, including requiring ventilators... The number of patients in category four and category five is also increasing," he added.

