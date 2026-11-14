Malaysia ex-PM Najib’s 8-hour movement outside residence complied with house arrest SOP: Prisons Dept

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Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was absent from his Jalan Langgak Duta residence for nearly 8 hours on Nov 13.

PETALING JAYA- Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak’s nearly eight-hour absence from his Jalan Langgak Duta residence on Nov 13 included a medical appointment, religious activities and a counselling session, says the Prisons Department.

In a statement, the department said Najib’s activities from 10.25am until 6.25pm did not solely involve performing Friday prayers, as reported.

It clarified that the former prime minister attended a follow-up appointment at the Orthopaedic Department of Kuala Lumpur Hospital, performed Friday prayers at the Kajang Prison Mosque, attended a Quran study session with a teacher from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department and underwent a counselling session with a Kajang Prison psychologist.

“Upon completing all these matters, he was taken from Kajang Prison at 5.50pm and arrived at his residence in Jalan Langgak Duta at 6.25pm,” the department said.

The Prisons Department said all of Najib’s movements were carried out based on scheduled matters and requirements, and were subject to standard operating procedures, home detention conditions, as well as the department’s control and supervision.

It added that religious activities, healthcare treatment, rehabilitation programmes and intervention sessions were among the aspects considered in managing an individual serving a sentence.

“The Malaysian Prisons Department will continue to ensure that all related matters are carried out in an orderly and professional manner, in compliance with prevailing regulations,” it said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK