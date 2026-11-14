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Malaysia ex-PM Najib’s 8-hour movement outside residence complied with house arrest SOP: Prisons Dept

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epa13360047 A Royal Malaysia Police vehicle departs from the residence of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 07 November 2026. Najib's political party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), said it paid his outstanding 50 million ringgit (12.3 million US dollar) corruption fine on 06 November, to fulfill the terms of a conditional royal pardon, though the 73-year-old former premier's transfer from Kajang Prison to home detention was temporarily suspended by the Attorney-General's Chambers pending legal clarification. Responding to the impasse, Malaysia's national palace, Istana Negara, issued a statement on 07 November, affirming that King Sultan Ibrahim's royal decree granting Najib house arrest is clear and must be respected. The controversy centers on the September conditional royal pardon allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his reduced 1MDB-linked graft sentence under house arrest until August 2028 upon full settlement of the fine. EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was absent from his Jalan Langgak Duta residence for nearly 8 hours on Nov 13. 

PHOTO: EPA

  • Najib Razak was away from his Jalan Langgak Duta home for nearly eight hours on Nov 13. The Prisons Department said this followed house arrest SOP.
  • His trip included a hospital follow-up, Friday prayers, Quran study, and a counselling session. He left Kajang Prison at 5.50pm and reached home at 6.25pm.
  • The department said all movements were scheduled and supervised. It said religious, health, rehabilitation, and intervention sessions are part of sentence management.

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PETALING JAYA- Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak’s nearly eight-hour absence from his Jalan Langgak Duta residence on Nov 13 included a medical appointment, religious activities and a counselling session, says the Prisons Department.

In a statement, the department said Najib’s activities from 10.25am until 6.25pm did not solely involve performing Friday prayers, as reported.

It clarified that the former prime minister attended a follow-up appointment at the Orthopaedic Department of Kuala Lumpur Hospital, performed Friday prayers at the Kajang Prison Mosque, attended a Quran study session with a teacher from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department and underwent a counselling session with a Kajang Prison psychologist.

“Upon completing all these matters, he was taken from Kajang Prison at 5.50pm and arrived at his residence in Jalan Langgak Duta at 6.25pm,” the department said.

The Prisons Department said all of Najib’s movements were carried out based on scheduled matters and requirements, and were subject to standard operating procedures, home detention conditions, as well as the department’s control and supervision.

It added that religious activities, healthcare treatment, rehabilitation programmes and intervention sessions were among the aspects considered in managing an individual serving a sentence.

“The Malaysian Prisons Department will continue to ensure that all related matters are carried out in an orderly and professional manner, in compliance with prevailing regulations,” it said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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Malaysian Bar seeks stay on Najib’s house arrest, argues move is unconstitutional
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