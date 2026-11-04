Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir touched by continued visits and prayers for late wife Siti Hasmah

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Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir also apologised for being unable to visit his wife’s grave frequently and meet those who came to pay their respects.

PETALING JAYA – Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has expressed gratitude to those who continue to visit his late wife Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali’s grave and offer prayers for her.

He said that he was deeply touched by the continued visits, although she had died more than a month ago.

“Hasmah passed away more than a month ago, but many people are still visiting her grave. I am deeply touched and grateful for their presence and the continuous prayers for Hasmah,” he said in a statement on Nov 4.

He also apologised for being unable to visit his wife’s grave frequently and meet those who came to pay their respects.

“Likewise, I have received letters and messages of condolence, but I am unable to respond to each one of them. I will try to reply as much as I can,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK