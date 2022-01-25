Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir has improved appetite, but staying in hospital, says daughter

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia’s former leader Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who served as prime minister for more than two decades, is showing signs of improved health, but will remain in hospital to receive specialist care, his daughter said on Tuesday (Jan 25).

The 96-year-old has an improved appetite and even made jokes with family, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir said in a statement.

“The health condition of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has shown improvement,” the statement said. “He had an improved appetite and had a good time with family members who were by his side at the National Heart Institute (IJN)”.

She also said her father requested people not be too worried about his health.

“Mahathir and his family, were moved and thanked all who prayed for his speedy recovery,” Marina said, referring to the wishes conveyed by foreign leaders and the people.

He is receiving treatment at the IJN under specialist supervision.

Dr Mahathir, who is still an active lawmaker, was re-admitted to hospital after successfully undergoing an elective medical procedure.