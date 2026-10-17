Malaysia ex-minister Nik Nazmi apologises for lapse in judgment following khalwat raid

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Former Malaysian minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said he would cooperate in all legal proceedings and urged all parties to respect the legal process.

PETALING JAYA – Former Malaysian minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has confirmed that he was one of two individuals detained by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) over an alleged khalwat (close proximity) case.

Nik Nazmi, who helms Parti Bersama Malaysia, said he was at a residence in Petaling Jaya on Oct 15 with a woman after they decided to continue a discussion about a project there.

“We had initially started the discussion with friends at a studio in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, before moving to Petaling Jaya to view some materials related to the project.

“When JAIS officials arrived, only the woman and I were there. I admit that this was an offence,” he said in a statement on Oct 17.

“Like what I told the officials, we did not engage in any improper conduct that could raise suspicion,” he added.

Nik Nazmi also apologised to his wife, both their families and others affected by what he described as “a lapse in judgement”.

He also apologised to Bersama, saying he had disappointed the party’s members and supporters, and that he would accept whatever decision the party made.

He added that he would cooperate in all legal proceedings and urged all parties to respect the legal process and refrain from prolonging the matter through the media.

It was reported that a 44-year-old politician was detained at about 6pm on Oct 15.

A source reportedly said a five-member JAIS enforcement team entered the residence and found the politician and the woman inside.

Both were taken to the JAIS office in Shah Alam for documentation purposes. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK