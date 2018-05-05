Malaysia election: Tengku Adnan confirms Umno has sacked ex-ministers Rafidah, Daim, Rais Yatim

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor confirmed that the party has expelled three former Umno ministers for colluding with the opposition.

Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the memberships of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, former trade minister Rafidah Aziz and former culture minister Rais Yatim have been withdrawn automatically for their actions.

"I have sent them the letters that they are no longer Umno members. As far as I'm concerned, they are no longer Umno veterans, and not even members," he said.

"As the party's secretary-general, I will not tolerate such nonsense. I will take action. I don't care who they are," Tengku Adnan told The Star on Saturday (May 5).

Asked if the decision had the green light from party president Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Tengku Adnan said the clearance was sought "a long time ago and the president knows".

"So I just went ahead. As the party's sec-gen, I cannot see the party destroyed," said Tengku Adnan.

He said the trio were sacked for campaigning for the opposition, which is against the party's constitution and code of ethics.



Former prime minister and Pakatan Harapan chairman Mahathir Mohamad (second from left), former finance minister Daim Zainuddin (centre) and former trade minister Rafidah Aziz (right) at a rally, in Mutiara, Malacca, on May 4, 2018. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



"They are aware of this and they know what is coming. I feel sad because we have been supporting them all the time before. We believe in the concept of walak (loyalty) which means you listen to your leader," he added.

Tengku Adnan said Umno and Barisan Nasional have given the trio many opportunities.

"So how can you back-stab us?"