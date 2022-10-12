Malaysian MP seeks court order to halt general election, citing floods

KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian lawmaker is seeking a court order to stop the general election from being held, citing the rainy season and floods expected in November.

Mr Charles Santiago, a Member of Parliament representing the Klang constituency in Selangor state, filed an originating summons at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Tuesday.

He named Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his capacity as the prime minister, the government and the Election Commission as the first, second and third defendants respectively.

In the originating summons sighted by The Star, Mr Santiago, 62, is seeking a court declaration that Mr Ismail's request to the King on Oct 9 for Parliament to be dissolved contravened Article 40(1) and (1A) of the Federal Constitution as the request was made by sidestepping the Cabinet and is therefore null and void.

He is seeking a declaration that Parliament's dissolution on Oct 10 was not in accordance with Article 55(2) of the Federal Constitution and therefore has no legal effect.

In his supporting affidavit, Mr Santiago cited the floods that badly hit eight states in December last year and resulted in 54 deaths, with more than 71,000 people displaced.

He said his constituency, Klang, was one of the places badly affected by the floods.

Mr Santiago, who is an Opposition MP from the Democratic Action Party, claimed that Mr Ismail had made the request to the King to dissolve Parliament on a "personal basis" without the support of Cabinet ministers.

"I verily believe that the request was legally wrong as it could only be done with the support of the Cabinet ministers.

"The first defendant (Mr Ismail) made the request very close to the coming flood season without considering the effect it would bring to the rights of the voters to exercise their constitutional rights to vote.

"It is more likely than not that the voters, including voters in my constituency, would be forced to risk their lives to exercise their rights to vote," he said.

A hearing has been fixed before High Court judge Justice Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid next Thursday. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK