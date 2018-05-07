Malaysia election: I've never meddled with PM Najib's official duties, says Rosmah

PEKAN (BERNAMA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, has reiterated that she has never interfered with the official duties of her husband in governing the country.

She said she had been slandered in "attacks" meant to openly bring down PM Najib.

Related Story Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

"I have never interfered with Datuk's (Najib's) business, especially those relating to the government. I don't understand why people still connect me with my husband's duties."

"Just look at YouTube, all kinds of defamation are hurled at me," she said at the Women Walk The World programme on Sunday (May 6) in Pekan, Mr Najib's constituency in Pahang.

Ms Rosmah also expressed disappointment that services rendered by her husband were not appreciated, and were even condemned, by certain quarters.

"For them, everything is not right, the government is not right, Datuk Najib is not right, the people's representative is not right... Nobody knows how exhausted he (Najib) is every day in managing the country."

"Don't think I control him, my job is to take care of my husband and family but people don't know my husband is dedicated... my husband takes care of the people even more, especially the people in Pekan."



A file photo of Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak and his Rosmah Mansor at the opening ceremony of the Asean Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, on Nov 17, 2011. PHOTO: REUTERS



Related Story All-out bid by leaders for votes in tight Malaysia polls

"I take care of my household, my husband thinks more of the people's problem," she said.

Ms Rosmah also reminded the people in Pekan not to be easily deceived by parachute candidates who came to try their luck to become the Pekan MP.

"They want to be the elected representative and pledge all kinds of things... like a man trying to woo a woman... Can they give the commitment to the people of Pekan like Datuk Seri (Najib) does?" she said.