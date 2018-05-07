Malaysia election: Halt to Causeway road works between May 5 and May 13

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - There will be no road works being carried out at both the land crossings between Malaysia and Singapore during Malaysia's general election.

Highway operator PLUS Expressways Berhad said that there was a temporary halt of all its works at the Causeway and Second Link in Tuas between May 5 and 13.

Related Story Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

A spokesman from the concessionaire was responding to a photo that went viral claiming major roadworks was ongoing on the Causeway and that it could pose a deterrent for Malaysians working in Singapore to return on May 9 to cast their votes.

The photo was accompanied by claims on social media that there was a ploy to create a jam on the Causeway to prevent Malaysians from coming back home to vote. It is estimated that around 300,000 Malaysians travel to Singapore daily for work.

"That photo must have been before earlier because by Friday the section of that road had been resurfaced,"the spokesman said.

"There was a structural repair work that needed us to dig 200mm to 300mm in order for us to rectify it," he added.

He said the estimated one-month repairworks will continue after May 13 unless something urgent cropped up.

Related Story Some Malaysians in Singapore preparing to head back to vote

Related Story Come back to vote, DAP tells Malaysians working or living in Singapore

"If there is an urgent repair that is needed, we would have no choice but to repair it on-the-spot despite the temporary freeze to ensure the safety of motorists," he said.

He added that heavy machinery used for the roadworks had been left near the Causeway but without it obstructing traffic.

"It is a very big machinery which is not easy to transport around. That is why we are keeping it there so that after May 13, work can begin and end faster.

He also urged all parties to not politicise the matter and spread fake news.