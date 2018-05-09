Malaysia election: Google creates doodle for GE14 polls

The doodle features letters holding ballot papers and Malaysian flags.
Published
50 min ago

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Google set its landing page to display a doodle of its letters "voting" in Malaysia's 14th general election on Wednesday (May 9).

The dancing letters are seen holding ballot papers and Malaysian flags, while the middle G was replaced by a ballot box labelled with the Jalur Gemilang.

 

A check of Google Doodle's archive showed that the 2018 Malaysian election doodle's reach was set for those in Malaysia only.

On May 9 last year, Google created a similar doodle for the South Korean presidential polls.

The emoji appears when the hashtags #MalaysiaElection, #GE14 or #PRU14 are used in the tweet, and will be available until May 16.

Malaysians will elect 222 Members of Parliament and representatives for 505 state seats nationwide, from a total of 2,333 candidates, who filed their nomination papers on April 28.

Polling ended at 5pm.

 

