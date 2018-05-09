Malaysia election: First-timers and older folk alike eager to cast vote

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The excitement of voting for the first time was hard to contain for first-time voter Soh Yuen Teng, a 24-year-old stewardess based in Hong Kong, who flew all the way home on Tuesday (May 8) to vote in Cheras.

She was spotted with her family at SJK(C) Lee Rubber while accompanying her mother, who was voting in the school.

"All my family members voted in Cheras before accompanying my mother to vote at SJK(C) Lee Rubber, as she has not changed her address in MyKad.

"It was a pleasure accompanying her here, as I studied in this school during my primary years.

"I also specifically flew back to Malaysia to exercise my responsibility as a Malaysian, and I want to see change in the country," Soh added.

First-time voter Tan Mui Yen was so excited to vote that she arrived at the school at about 7.50am, 10 minutes before polling stations opened.

"I walked to the school because I lived nearby, but the crowd was already queueing up.

"I had to wait for one hour before my turn but the process was smooth," she said.

"This is the primary school I went to and I am glad to vote here," added Tan.

After she did her duty, Tan updated her Facebook by posting a photo of her inked finger.

Meanwhile, voting for the sixth time, Zulaiha Abd Hamid was still excited to cast her vote in Wangsa Maju.

"I came to SJK(C) Lee Rubber at about 7am, and I was surprised to see a huge crowd.

"But I was wheelchair-bound, so I was directed to a privilege queue. I have started voting since the 1970s, and I am still very eager to vote," she said.

Zulaiha came with her husband Abdul Ghani Jalil, 69, her sister Aminah Abdul Hamid, 71, and her son Lokman Abdul Ghani, 41.

However, Abdul Ghani found out that his polling centre was not here at the school.

"I was told by the polling agents that my name was not in this school. But I've waited so long with my wife, I don't think I'm going to the other school now," he said.