Malaysia election: Disabled woman being questioned for allegedly handing out fake ballot papers

PORT DICKSON (BERNAMA) - The police are questioning a young disabled woman who allegedly distributed fake ballot papers in the compound of a national school in Port Dickson district, where a polling station is located.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaluddin said the police were acting on a report lodged by a Pakatan Harapan representative at the Port Dickson police station at about 10.30am.

"We are investigating whether she (the disabled woman) was hired by anyone to do what she did," he said when contacted.

Chief Noor Azam said the case was being investigated under Section 24B(7) of the Election Offences Act, 1954, which prohibited anyone from displaying or affixing any election campaign material within a distance of 50 metres from the limits of any polling station.

Meanwhile, a Pakatan Harapan representative, Mr R. Saravanan, said the woman had been distributing fake ballot papers which had an X marked against the name of Datuk V.S. Mogan, the Barisan Nasional candidate for the Port Dickson parliamentary seat.

Datuk Mogan is engaged in a three-cornered contest for the seat with Mr Mahfuz Roslan of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Mr Danyal Balagopal Abdullah of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).