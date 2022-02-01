Malaysia Election Commission hoping Covid-19 curbs will be loosened for Johor polls

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Election Commission (EC) is hoping for Covid-19 restrictions to be loosened ahead of the upcoming Johor state elections so that more on-the-ground campaigning can be done.

EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said that they were still discussing the standard operating procedures (SOP) with the Health Ministry and the National Security Council (MKN), but he hoped that the ministry would agree to loosen the curbs.

Previously, Covid-19 concerns had seen authorities curtail campaigning during the Melaka and Sarawak state polls in November and December last year.

"We are in Phase 4 (of the national recovery plan), so for me, there is a chance that maybe the Health Ministry and MKN will agree with me that there has to be an easing of restrictions.

"It depends on the Health Ministry... but if they can loosen the restrictions a bit, Alhamdulillah.

"We understand they (political parties) want to campaign. But if you ask me, overall, the candidates should at least be able to have walkabouts and meet people in coffee shops and markets," said Datuk Abdul Ghani in an interview with RTM.

Mr Abdul Ghani added that as the Johor polls would see voters aged 18 to 20 casting their votes for the first time, he felt that candidates should be able to have a chance to personally meet these new voters.

The EC will meet on Feb 9 to set the dates for nominations and polling for the Johor elections.