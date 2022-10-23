Malaysia election: Anwar Ibrahim hints that daughter will defend family seat

GEORGE TOWN - It is highly likely that Ms Nurul Izzah Anwar, daughter of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, will defend the Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat in Malaysia’s upcoming general election.

“The possibility is in that direction (Nurul defending Permatang Pauh), a big possibility, a very big one,” Datuk Seri Anwar said during a press conference at a fundraising dinner for Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in Penang on Saturday evening.

Earlier, there had been talk that his daughter Nurul Izzah would contest in Ampang, with PKR Wanita chief Senator Fadhlina Sidek replacing her in Permatang Pauh.

Ms Nurul Izzah had previously voiced her intention to defend her Permatang Pauh seat in the upcoming polls, but added that party leaders would have the final say on seat allocation. The ward in Penang state has been a safe seat for the Anwar family since Mr Anwar won it in 1982 while he was still with Malaysia’s grand old party Umno. His wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail stood in for him and defended the seat when he was jailed in 1999 after a fallout with then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

“I hope that I will not be dropped from being a candidate here (Permatang Pauh),” she said at another event last month, according to national news agency Bernama.

In the last general election in 2018, she won the seat for Pakatan Harapan after defeating Datuk Mohd Zaidi Said from Barisan Nasional (BN) and Mr Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden from Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) with a 15,668-vote majority. Datuk Seri Anwar was then still in jail on a contentious sodomy charge and could not contest in the polls. He was released from prison after receiving a royal pardon shortly after Pakatan Harapan won the election.

On seat negotiations between Pakatan Harapan’s component parties, Mr Anwar said it was mostly done with only a few more still being discussed.

“After discussions are completed, each state election committee will start the vetting process before it comes to me,” he said.

Also present at the dinner were Ms Nurul Izzah, Penang Pakatan chairman Chow Kon Yeow and other state Pakatan leaders. About 2,500 PKR members and supporters attended the dinner. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK