Malaysia Edition: Young voters could spring upset | Victoria’s Secret model splits views

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Official campaigning for Malaysia’s six state elections will begin on July 29, with the vote set for a fortnight later. This electoral test for the ruling government comes just nine months after the general election.

Uncertainty over the outcome is palpable, especially since November’s national polls resulted in Malaysia’s first ever hung Parliament, forcing Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to cobble together a unity government mainly comprising his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and its former rivals Barisan Nasional.

Ideological differences between the ruling parties have seen reforms take a backseat, says the youth-centric Muda party, which has decided to break off an electoral pact with PH to go it alone for the state polls.

Meanwhile, the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) is set to exploit disgruntlement among the Malay-Muslim majority over subsidy cuts amid rising costs of living, to gain ground in the unity government’s stronghold states.

PN’s focus on race and religion is a key part of its election offensive especially in five of the six states where Malays make up the majority, but this rhetoric could be blunted by the Anwar administration’s clampdown on seditious activities.

Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments and thank you for reading The Straits Times.