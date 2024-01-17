Malaysia Edition: Will Najib get an early pardon? | Singapore-Malaysia projects on track

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

It’s been nearly three weeks since talk of an alleged “Dubai Move” plot to topple Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim first emerged but there has been no sign of the Malaysian leader losing his grip on power. Talk of defections, however, persists especially since Malaysians have seen similar moves play out on the political landscape in recent years.

That’s not the only conspiratorial talk around town. Speculation swirled last week of a royal pardon for Najib Razak, who has only served 17 months of his 12 year prison sentence for graft linked to 1MDB, despite the former premier still being on trial for other crimes relating to the troubled state fund.

Turning to more concrete developments, Datuk Seri Anwar and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met on Jan 11 on the Rapid Transit System Link being built above the Johor Strait to commemorate completion of the connecting span between the respective countries’ ends of a rail viaduct. They, together with officials from their respective governments, also held meetings that included the inking of a memorandum of understanding to establish the Singapore-Johor Special Economic Zone.

