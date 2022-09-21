Malaysia Edition: Will Kedah floods hurt PAS' poll chances | A heartwarming reconnection after 58 years

Environmental issues are in the limelight this week for Malaysia.

The persistent floods in Kedah have raised questions over whether Parti Islam SeMalaysia can retain power in the northern state. In neighbouring Penang, an ambitious land reclamation project aims to go green but critics remain unconvinced.

Meanwhile the hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers in Malaysia are biting their nails over proposals to shut the United Nations refugee office.

This comes even as the government again urges Asean to openly engage Myanmar’s civilian shadow government ahead of elections organised by the junta.

