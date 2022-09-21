Malaysia Edition: Will Kedah floods hurt PAS' poll chances | A heartwarming reconnection after 58 years

Asian Insider: Malaysian Insider helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
Environmental issues are in the limelight this week for Malaysia.
The persistent floods in Kedah have raised questions over whether Parti Islam SeMalaysia can retain power in the northern state. In neighbouring Penang, an ambitious land reclamation project aims to go green but critics remain unconvinced.
Meanwhile the hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers in Malaysia are biting their nails over proposals to shut the United Nations refugee office.
This comes even as the government again urges Asean to openly engage Myanmar’s civilian shadow government ahead of elections organised by the junta.
PAS eyes Kedah state again in next general election, amid recurrent floods
While Kedah Chief Minister Sanusi Md Nor has been criticised for missteps, he is still well-liked by residents.
Penang's artificial island plan pivots to greener industry, but critics unconvinced
They think the project should be scrapped due to damage to ecology and impact on fishermen's livelihood, among others.
Refugees in Malaysia anxious over KL's plan to shut UN office
The government wants to use a local tracking system instead of cards issued by the UN refugee agency.
Malaysia urges Asean to engage Myanmar shadow govt, review consensus agreement
Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah hosted a meeting with NUG leaders in New York.