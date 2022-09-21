Malaysia Edition: Will Kedah floods hurt PAS' poll chances | A heartwarming reconnection after 58 years

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
10 min ago

Environmental issues are in the limelight this week for Malaysia. 

 

The persistent floods in Kedah have raised questions over whether Parti Islam SeMalaysia can retain power in the northern state. In neighbouring Penang, an ambitious land reclamation project aims to go green but critics remain unconvinced.

Meanwhile the hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers in Malaysia are biting their nails over proposals to shut the United Nations refugee office.

This comes even as the government again urges Asean to openly engage Myanmar’s civilian shadow government ahead of elections organised by the junta.

PAS eyes Kedah state again in next general election, amid recurrent floods

While Kedah Chief Minister Sanusi Md Nor has been criticised for missteps, he is still well-liked by residents.

READ MORE HERE

Penang's artificial island plan pivots to greener industry, but critics unconvinced

They think the project should be scrapped due to damage to ecology and impact on fishermen's livelihood, among others.

READ MORE HERE

Refugees in Malaysia anxious over KL's plan to shut UN office

The government wants to use a local tracking system instead of cards issued by the UN refugee agency.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia urges Asean to engage Myanmar shadow govt, review consensus agreement

Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah hosted a meeting with NUG leaders in New York.

READ MORE HERE

Woman, 90, reconnects with daughter she gave up for adoption 58 years ago

One of her sons tracked down her long-lost daughter in Terengganu, Malaysia. 

READ MORE HERE

