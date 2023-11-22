Malaysia Edition: Will discontent emerge at PKR congress? | Q3 economy grows faster than expected

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

This weekend sees Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim mark his first year helming Malaysia’s government, with the annual congress of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

PKR, which was formed on the back of the reform movement sparked by Datuk Seri Anwar’s arrest in 1998 and subsequent imprisonment, is part of the Pakatan Harapan coalition that now leads Mr Anwar’s so-called unity government.

PKR’s national congress will likely see plenty of back-slapping between colleagues, but all eyes will also be on whether the delegates will voice any discontent, particularly over compromises made to maintain stability and relations with the Umno party, a former foe and now government ally.

As we come to the end of the year, Malaysia is also bracing itself for the annual monsoon that has wrought damaging and often fatal floods especially in the east coast states. In the longer term, experts have predicted that southern state Johor will experience heavier rainfall and be more prone to floods.

Landslides are another danger caused by heavy rain, as demonstrated by the tragedy near Genting Highlands in Dec 2022 which claimed 31 lives. Authorities say the affected road leading to the hill resort is set to reopen in May.

