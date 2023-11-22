Malaysia Edition: Will discontent emerge at PKR congress? | Q3 economy grows faster than expected

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
22 min ago

This weekend sees Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim mark his first year helming Malaysia’s government, with the annual congress of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

PKR, which was formed on the back of the reform movement sparked by Datuk Seri Anwar’s arrest in 1998 and subsequent imprisonment, is part of the Pakatan Harapan coalition that now leads Mr Anwar’s so-called unity government.

PKR’s national congress will likely see plenty of back-slapping between colleagues, but all eyes will also be on whether the delegates will voice any discontent, particularly over compromises made to maintain stability and relations with the Umno party, a former foe and now government ally. 

As we come to the end of the year, Malaysia is also bracing itself for the annual monsoon that has wrought damaging and often fatal floods especially in the east coast states. In the longer term, experts have predicted that southern state Johor will experience heavier rainfall and be more prone to floods. 

Landslides are another danger caused  by heavy rain, as demonstrated by the tragedy near Genting Highlands in Dec 2022 which claimed 31 lives. Authorities say the affected road leading to the hill resort is set to reopen in May.

Follow STs coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments and thank you for reading The Straits Times.

Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat to meet amid rumblings of non-Malay discontent

PKR has been accused of sidelining non-Malays following the 2022 General Election.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s economy grows faster than expected in Q3 on domestic demand

Growth is expected to meet the government’s target of 4 per cent this year, Bank Negara said.

READ MORE HERE

Cashless payments and easier fund transfers launched between S’pore and Indonesia, Malaysia

Customers can use their mobile banking apps to make cross-border payments.

READ MORE HERE

PM Anwar to discuss Coldplay concert with Federal Territories mufti

The move comes amid calls from religious quarters to cancel the concert, even though the band is pro-Palestine.

READ MORE HERE

Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land borders over school holidays: ICA

In view of the developing situation in the Middle East, ICA has also stepped up security measures at the checkpoints.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia rolls out first glow-in-the-dark road markings

Malaysians gave the thumbs up to the project, saying it will increase road safety.

READ MORE HERE

