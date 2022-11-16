Malaysia Edition: Who could form Malaysia’s next government? | Mahathir’s last stand

Lim Ai Leen
Deputy Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
3 min ago

Dear ST reader, 

We’re just three days away from when Malaysia votes, and thoughts now turn to what the next government could look like. Our bureau chief Shannon Teoh lists the possible outcomes of a race that still looks too close to call, and who could be prime minister in each scenario.

Stay updated with our election coverage here.

Who could form Malaysia’s next government?

With up to one-third of voters still undecided, there is potential for an unexpected result.

READ MORE HERE

Rise of PAS stirs concern

Infighting at Umno could push jaded Malay voters to choose Parti Islam SeMalaysia and its chief ally, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

Mahathir’s last stand

Support still runs strong for the 97-year-old former prime minister but he faces a five-cornered fight for his Langkawi seat.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Investment, development and stability

Younger voters in Kedah say they hope the new MPs will work with businesses to help Alor Setar become more modern and attractive to tourists and investors.

READ MORE HERE

Boosting voter turnout

Opposition parties are going all out to boost voter turnout in a bid to win marginal seats.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it directly in your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at stshare@sph.com.sg

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top