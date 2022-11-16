Malaysia Edition: Who could form Malaysia’s next government? | Mahathir’s last stand

Dear ST reader,
We’re just three days away from when Malaysia votes, and thoughts now turn to what the next government could look like. Our bureau chief Shannon Teoh lists the possible outcomes of a race that still looks too close to call, and who could be prime minister in each scenario.
Who could form Malaysia’s next government?
With up to one-third of voters still undecided, there is potential for an unexpected result.
Rise of PAS stirs concern
Infighting at Umno could push jaded Malay voters to choose Parti Islam SeMalaysia and its chief ally, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.
Mahathir’s last stand
Support still runs strong for the 97-year-old former prime minister but he faces a five-cornered fight for his Langkawi seat.
Investment, development and stability
Younger voters in Kedah say they hope the new MPs will work with businesses to help Alor Setar become more modern and attractive to tourists and investors.
Boosting voter turnout
Opposition parties are going all out to boost voter turnout in a bid to win marginal seats.
