Malaysia Edition: Who could be Malaysia's next PM? | A shrinking ringgit

The campaign for Malaysia’s 15th general election is just days away. With nominations taking place on Saturday, most parties have been busy unveiling candidates, with many tough and controversial choices being made.

Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim culled Parti Keadilan Rakyat leaders previously aligned to former deputy president Azmin Ali, whose defection in 2020 saw the Pakatan Harapan government toppled.

Possibly the most impactful would be Barisan Nasional chairman Zahid Hamidi purging dissidents from the ruling pact’s line-up which strengthens his grip over Umno yet risks sabotage at an election which is too close to call.

This sort of power that comes with being Umno president is why Zahid joins three other prime minister candidates in our analysis of who could be Malaysia’s leader after the Nov 19 vote, despite not being BN’s stated pick.

A huge factor in how this battle will be decided, is the youth vote, with a fifth of the electorate being newly eligible thanks to the lowering of the voting age to 18 from 21.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty from such a close battle has dampened market sentiment and is expected to weigh on the value of the ringgit even up to the turn of the year.

Visit this microsite for more GE-related stories.