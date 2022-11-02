Malaysia Edition: Who could be Malaysia's next PM? | A shrinking ringgit

Asian Insider: Malaysian Insider helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
The campaign for Malaysia’s 15th general election is just days away. With nominations taking place on Saturday, most parties have been busy unveiling candidates, with many tough and controversial choices being made.
Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim culled Parti Keadilan Rakyat leaders previously aligned to former deputy president Azmin Ali, whose defection in 2020 saw the Pakatan Harapan government toppled.
Possibly the most impactful would be Barisan Nasional chairman Zahid Hamidi purging dissidents from the ruling pact’s line-up which strengthens his grip over Umno yet risks sabotage at an election which is too close to call.
This sort of power that comes with being Umno president is why Zahid joins three other prime minister candidates in our analysis of who could be Malaysia’s leader after the Nov 19 vote, despite not being BN’s stated pick.
A huge factor in how this battle will be decided, is the youth vote, with a fifth of the electorate being newly eligible thanks to the lowering of the voting age to 18 from 21.
Meanwhile, the uncertainty from such a close battle has dampened market sentiment and is expected to weigh on the value of the ringgit even up to the turn of the year.
BN’s pre-GE approval dips below levels at 2018 defeat
Government approval in September was 38 per cent, lower than in 2018 when Umno lost power for the first time in Malaysian history.
Wooing Malaysia’s young voters
Asian Insider examines where their loyalties lie and if they could swing the outcome.
Malaysia’s next PM: A race to the top
For the first time in a Malaysian election, there are more than two hopefuls seeking to lead the country once the dust settles from the Nov 19 vote.
Malaysia’s BN drops several ministers from list of election candidates as Zahid tightens grip
A slew of Umno leaders who were part of caretaker PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration were cut from its election line-up.
PKR drops members aligned to Azmin Ali from GE15 line-up
Party president Anwar Ibrahim said it was to give younger candidates a chance to run for election.
Activists pool efforts to help out-of-town Malaysians cast their ballots
They are subsidising travel costs, arranging carpools and preparing relief efforts in the event of floods.
Ringgit estimated to drop to RM3.35 to RM3.45 range against Singdollar
The ringgit is likely to hit 5.00 against the US dollar, its lowest level, in the next six months.