Malaysia Edition: When could GE15 be called? | Anti party-hopping law passed

Malaysia has passed a groundbreaking anti-party hopping law with near unanimous support in Parliament.

Given the continued political instability, first triggered by defections in Feb 2020, this boosts hopes that a general election due by Sept 2023 will return an administration that can govern for more than two years.

Current prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is only one year into the job, and has said there are more reforms to be implemented. This signals his intention to hold off dissolving Parliament, despite some in his ruling Umno party pushing for polls to be called as soon as possible.

But whether Malaysians vote, will be as keenly watched as when, given the low turnouts at recent state polls. A key demographic that has seen high levels of political apathy are younger voters, especially from the Muslim majority. They could prove to be kingmakers, if any particular coalition is able to win them over.

Over the weekend, the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) held a convention in Malaysia's richest state Selangor, unveiling Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul as the new treasurer in BN Selangor and a fresh face to win over voters.

On the ground, surging food prices have led to a proliferation of “nasi inflasi” and other budget offerings. Meanwhile Malaysia's chicken shortage appears to be easing, after a two-month export ban which affected Singapore’s supply. This has led to breeders calling for exports to resume.