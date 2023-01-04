Malaysia Edition: Umno to curb infighting before party polls | Malaysia braces for Covid-19 spike

It’s 2023 but the pandemic continues to cast its shadow, not least on the economy.

Like many other countries, Malaysia is bracing itself for potential spikes in Covid-19 cases from China's reopening, even as it welcomes the return of Chinese travellers and their tourism dollars.

Malaysia posted encouraging economic growth numbers last year, mainly because it was bouncing back from the pandemic shutdown years of 2020 and 2021. Malaysians are still struggling with underemployment and analysts believe it will not be until later this year that the economy will be on a good footing.

Meanwhile, the monsoon season is still ongoing, but Malaysia has yet to experience last year's catastrophic flooding, partly due to authorities being better prepared this time round.

Follow ST's coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments. Thank you for reading The Straits Times.