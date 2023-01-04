Malaysia Edition: Umno to curb infighting before party polls | Malaysia braces for Covid-19 spike

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
It’s 2023 but the pandemic continues to cast its shadow, not least on the economy.
Like many other countries, Malaysia is bracing itself for potential spikes in Covid-19 cases from China's reopening, even as it welcomes the return of Chinese travellers and their tourism dollars.
Malaysia posted encouraging economic growth numbers last year, mainly because it was bouncing back from the pandemic shutdown years of 2020 and 2021. Malaysians are still struggling with underemployment and analysts believe it will not be until later this year that the economy will be on a good footing.
Meanwhile, the monsoon season is still ongoing, but Malaysia has yet to experience last year's catastrophic flooding, partly due to authorities being better prepared this time round.
Umno seeks to curb infighting before party polls
With just 26 MPs in the 222-strong federal legislature, Umno is at its weakest after a humiliating drubbing at the Nov 19 general election.
Malaysians struggle to make ends meet even as unemployment rate dips
A recent downward trend in unemployment could be due to more desperate people settling for any available job in order to make ends meet.
Malaysia to screen arriving travellers for fever, test wastewater from China flights for Covid-19
The country is beefing up surveillance at international entry points, the authorities said.
Malaysia set to gain from Indonesia’s ban on bauxite exports
Minister optimistic Malaysia will see its exports rise amid growing demand from China.
Malaysia’s economy a tale of two halves
Economists do not expect the nation’s strong economic growth this year to continue into 2023.
Malaysians, govt agencies are better prepared this monsoon season
Another 390 flood warning siren stations throughout the country will be completed in 2025.