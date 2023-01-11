Malaysia Edition: Umno general assembly kicks off | Political upheaval in Sabah

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
Umno may have suffered a crushing defeat at November's general election, but its annual congress which starts today will still have ramifications at the highest levels of government as the party is now a lynchpin in the Anwar Ibrahim administration.
The key watchpoint will be whether Umno president Zahid Hamidi can keep his party united, with Umno’s disgruntled Sabah chapter nearly toppling the state government there in the past week.
Meanwhile, two former premiers have also been in the headlines. Najib Razak is seeking a review of his 12-year conviction for graft linked to the 1MDB scandal as well as a United Nations declaration that he was not accorded a fair hearing.
And a grassroots leader in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia who's said to be close to its president Muhyiddin Yassin was nabbed by graftbusters probing RM92.5 billion (S$28.2 billion) spent under the pandemic stimulus package when Tan Sri Muhyiddin was prime minister.
Umno assembly to set direction after party’s dismal showing at Malaysia polls
Meeting of 5,000 delegates will signal if tie-up with Pakatan Harapan is the way forward.
Umno will still support Malaysia’s unity government if I’m president: Khairy
The former health minister is still considering whether to run for the party's top job.
Indonesia, Malaysia agree to strengthen Asean, urge Myanmar to implement peace plans
Malaysia’s move to break rice import monopoly could backfire on farmers’ welfare: Analysts
Unity government proposed for Sabah amid tussle for power
Pakatan Harapan's Sabah lawmakers say they do not want the state assembly to be dissolved if the crisis continues.
Muhyiddin ally nabbed as graft busters probe alleged misappropriation of $28b in Covid-19 packages
The man, the CEO of a private company, is alleged to have brokered government projects for bribes.
Najib lodges complaint with UN human rights council, claims unfair hearing at apex court
Denying former Malaysia PM's new lawyers time to prepare unjustly punished him, his lawyers say.