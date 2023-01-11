Malaysia Edition: Umno general assembly kicks off | Political upheaval in Sabah

Umno may have suffered a crushing defeat at November's general election, but its annual congress which starts today will still have ramifications at the highest levels of government as the party is now a lynchpin in the Anwar Ibrahim administration.

The key watchpoint will be whether Umno president Zahid Hamidi can keep his party united, with Umno’s disgruntled Sabah chapter nearly toppling the state government there in the past week.

Meanwhile, two former premiers have also been in the headlines. Najib Razak is seeking a review of his 12-year conviction for graft linked to the 1MDB scandal as well as a United Nations declaration that he was not accorded a fair hearing.

And a grassroots leader in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia who's said to be close to its president Muhyiddin Yassin was nabbed by graftbusters probing RM92.5 billion (S$28.2 billion) spent under the pandemic stimulus package when Tan Sri Muhyiddin was prime minister.

Follow ST's coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments. Thank you for reading The Straits Times.