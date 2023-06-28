Malaysia Edition: State polls an opportunity for rising stars | Ringgit takes a hit

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
24 min ago

An unprecedented six out of Malaysia’s 13 states are set to hold concurrent polls a mere nine months after a general election, in what is a stern early test of the support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government of ex-rivals with oftentimes wildly opposing ideologies.

About half the country’s electorate will be eligible to vote in what is also a swift opportunity for some rising stars – billed as future prime ministers – to launch comebacks after being humbled at the national polls in November 2022. These include the likes of the premier’s daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar, as well as former senior minister for the economy Azmin Ali, who was once Datuk Seri Anwar’s right-hand man before defecting to former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The vote comes at a time when global economic headwinds are gaining strength, resulting in the ringgit taking a nosedive and putting a damper on Hari Raya Haji celebrations, according to Muhyiddin. He leads the opposition Perikatan Nasional coalition which is seeking to make further inroads into states held by Mr Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan.

Second-line party leaders could make their comeback at Malaysia’s state polls

Among the high-profile names are PM Anwar Ibrahim’s rival Azmin Ali, the premier’s daughter Nurul Izzah, as well as former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Malaysians cut back on imported goods as ringgit weakens

Imports of consumption goods in the first five months of the year grew only 1.1 per cent year-on-year, said Maybank.

Malaysia faces uphill task to attract family offices: Fund managers

The country lacks fundamental structures to attract the wealthy, let alone compete with Singapore, said local fund managers.

Heart disease hitting Malaysians at younger age as cholesterol issues go undiagnosed: Paper

The average age of Malaysians who suffer a heart attack is 58, compared with Singapores 68.

Malaysia to sue Meta over ‘undesirable content’ on Facebook

The authorities said the social media platform failed to remove offending content despite repeated requests.

Non-Muslim Malaysian woman fined for wearing shorts in Kelantan

The woman was fined by the Kota Bharu Municipal Council for her “indecent attire”.

