Malaysia Edition: State polls an opportunity for rising stars | Ringgit takes a hit

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

An unprecedented six out of Malaysia’s 13 states are set to hold concurrent polls a mere nine months after a general election, in what is a stern early test of the support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government of ex-rivals with oftentimes wildly opposing ideologies.

About half the country’s electorate will be eligible to vote in what is also a swift opportunity for some rising stars – billed as future prime ministers – to launch comebacks after being humbled at the national polls in November 2022. These include the likes of the premier’s daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar, as well as former senior minister for the economy Azmin Ali, who was once Datuk Seri Anwar’s right-hand man before defecting to former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The vote comes at a time when global economic headwinds are gaining strength, resulting in the ringgit taking a nosedive and putting a damper on Hari Raya Haji celebrations, according to Muhyiddin. He leads the opposition Perikatan Nasional coalition which is seeking to make further inroads into states held by Mr Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan.

Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments and thank you for reading The Straits Times.