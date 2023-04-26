Malaysia Edition: State elections set for July | Hot weather prompt prayers for rain

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Polls to elect six state governments in Malaysia are now set to go ahead in July, in what is shaping up to be a referendum on the early days of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

He starts with a bit of an advantage as the opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, led by his rival Muhyiddin Yassin, has been hamstrung after its bank accounts were seized by anti-graft enforcers.

A key factor will be whether his Pakatan Harapan-led “unity government”, formed with ex-nemesis Umno, can garner support from the Malay majority. This crucial vote bank turned away from Umno in the November general election, and the jury is still out on whether the party can overcome its graft-ridden reputation to claw back support in the state elections.

Just like elsewhere in the region, Malaysia is being plagued by heat and haze, resulting in more people seeking medical treatment for respiratory issues. The high temperatures have even led Kelantan’s chief minister to implore people to pray for rain.

